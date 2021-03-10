It was the bottom of the sixth inning with the score tied at one, and Missouri right-handed pitcher Lukas Veinbergs was further along in a college game than he’d ever been.
Veinbergs didn’t look especially tired, but he was more than 90 pitches into his second-ever start, and the middle of Saint Louis’ lineup was up for the third time. Vienbergs got three-hole hitter Jake Garella to hit a sharp grounder to short for the first out. Next up, Kyle Fitzgerald popped a double that just skipped down the left-field line.
Saint Louis had its chance.
From there, it would take a key defensive play, timely hitting and stingy relief to get Missouri a 2-1 win against the Billikens in its first midweek game of the season.
With a runner on and one out in the bottom of the sixth, Missouri pitching coach Fred Corral trudged out of the dugout. Corral had two reasons for the mound visit: to settle Veinbergs and give freshman Ian Lohse some time to warm up in the bullpen.
Veinbergs had done well to that point. The grad student had gone four scoreless innings before giving up a run in the fifth.
The run wasn’t really his fault. Veinbergs struck out the first two batters of the frame for his seventh and eighth strikeouts, the most of his career. The right-handed hurler hit the next batter and got the next guy to hit soft contact on the fly to center.
Since center fielder Ross Lovich was playing no-doubles defense, deep in the outfield, there was no way he was catching it. With two outs, he should’ve kept the ball in front, conceding a single to have runners at the corners. Instead, Lovich dove forward, missing the catch, allowing the ball to roll behind him and Matt Happ took advantage of the HBP, scoring from first. Tie ballgame.
It stood tied still in the sixth, when an umpire came to the mound to break up Corral’s conference, leaving Veinbergs alone again on the mound, with a runner in scoring position, facing five-hole hitter Colten Schild.
He took advantage of the career reliever’s fatigue and slapped the ball to the left-center gap.
Lovich gave chase, ranging to his right with confidence. This was no ordinary catch. Because Schild hits left-handed, the ball was slicing away from Lovich and the gusty wind at Lovich’s back was pushing the ball even further away. There was no way the freshman center fielder could make the catch on his feet, so he dove again.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the catch was clean. Lovich popped up quickly, firing the ball in to his cutoff man to prevent the runner at second from advancing, and the umpire signaled out.
Lovich had prevented a run, and Lohse came on for the final out of the inning in relief, preserving the 1-1 tie and giving Missouri all the momentum going into the seventh inning.
The Tigers’ Brandt Belk took advantage of that momentum. He belted a double to right center and advanced to third on a failed pickoff attempt. When Billikens catcher Cam Redding let a pitch slip to the backstop, Belt broke for home and scored the eventual winning run.
It wasn’t much, but it was enough.
The Tigers only managed five hits in the box, two of them coming from Belk. The left fielder was also Missouri’s lone scorer, plating both runs.
The bottom half of the Tigers’ lineup was especially bad. Missouri’s 5-9 hitters went 1-18 with five strikeouts and zero RBI.
Beiser said a lot of the offensive struggles can be blamed on the wind. He says it’s tough to hit with the wind in your face because batters try extra to hit the ball harder rather than just stick with their regular approach.
“Offensively, we just have to stay consistent with what our philosophy and what our approach is and we just have to keep finding ways to be one run better than the other team.”
Still, Missouri moved to to 4-9 on the season with a win uncharacteristic of its season so far. Tigers pitchers have had trouble all season, but Wednesday’s performance, by both arms, gave the staff something to build on.
All of Veinbergs’ 18 appearances entering this season had come in relief, but in his second start he scattered five hits in 5⅔ innings, striking out eight. Lohse finished with seven strikeouts in 3⅓ innings of scoreless relief.