MU baseball coach Steve Bieser (copy) (copy)

Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser charts as assistants and players look on during a game against Western Illinois on April 12 at Taylor Stadium. The Tigers begin the 2023 season Friday at the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

 Audrey Stanard/Missourian

Missouri baseball officially opens the 2023 season when it participates in the College Baseball Showdown on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Tigers will face Big 12 foes all weekend, as they go up against Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU.

Oklahoma State

