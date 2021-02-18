Though the conditions in Columbia don’t look like it, baseball season is upon us.
Missouri baseball’s 2021 opening series will take place Friday to Sunday in a much balmier Phoenix where the Tigers will take on Grand Canyon University.
“There are a lot of guys who I’m not going to say are tired of facing each other, but are ready to see another uniform and get into some warmer weather to feel a little more like baseball (season),” third baseman Luke Mann said.
Missouri is hoping to grow from an 11-5 campaign in 2020 to compete for a regional berth in 2021. Pitching will continue to be a strength for the Tigers, but coach Steve Bieser says there will be a “new and improved” offense to go along with it.
Bieser says the lineup this year will have more consistency. In seasons past, the team relied on platoons to complement each players’ strengths and make up for weaknesses in the lineup. According to Bieser, that is less necessary this season.
“When you can get nine guys that know that they’re everyday players, that they are going to be able to get into a lineup every single day and go out and play, I think that you see some freedom there. And it also allows your bench players to accept that role and be a very positive force as a bench player.”
That is not to say that Missouri won’t have any platoons in 2021, especially early on as the team finds its identity. Expect to see young and differing faces in the GCU series and beyond. With star catcher Chad McDaniel limited to hitting because of a lingering hip injury, watch for juniors Mike Coletta and Tre Morris to both see time behind the dish. Blesser says that there will also be a lot of three and four-inning pitchers early on.
It doesn’t help that Missouri’s pitching staff is dealing with a few injuries, further limiting the amount of arms at Bieser and pitching coach Fred Corral’s disposal. Bieser said four young pitchers that may get an opportunity to prove their stuff are freshmen Zach Hise, Holden Phelps, Ian Lohse and Parker Wright.
Spencer Miles will be Missouri’s opening day starter Friday, and likely every Friday this season. The righty has SEC-ace talent with good command from a ¾ arm slot, a pitching delivery with an angle between a sidearm and a normal over-the-top delivery. He worked on gaining weight over the offseason to improve his stability and velocity. Right now, Miles throws a sinker with late action and has worked on a new, more crisp slider.
Konnor Ash, Andrew Vail, Lukas Veinbergs, Spencer Juergens and Trae Robertson will join the four freshmen in trying to earn a spot in the rotation behind Miles. Seth Halvorsen may compete for a spot in the rotation as well, but also has a high ceiling as a hitter.
With a fastball in the upper 90's and a hammering curveball, Trey Dillard will likely close for Missouri this season. The senior averaged 1.6 strikeouts per inning in 2020 and garnered five saves in eight appearances.
Hitting wise, Missouri has a good mix of young talent and veteran leadership.
Mark Vierling has locked down second base for the Tigers for three years and will probably make the transition to shortstop for the 2021 season. He is a top choice to lead off the lineup, hitting .297 last year. Andrew Keefer is also expected to hit near the top of the lineup.
Brandt Belk, McDaniel and Mann will anchor the middle of the order this season.
Belk got off to a hot start in 2020, hitting .457 over his first 46 at-bats. His average paced the SEC and ranked ninth in the NCAA. His fantastic bat and solid defense landed Belk on Collegiate Baseball News’ All-American second team.
McDaniel was named to the Buster Posey Award watch list two seasons in a row ahead of the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. Still recovering from hip surgery, the slugger will bat in the designated hitter slot.
Watch also for Cameron Swanger, Torin Montgomery, Garrett Rice and CJ Cepicky to make their way into the lineup.
GCU’s strengths lie in its defense and pitching. Redshirt junior Juan Colato is in contention for the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year. The switch-hitter finished in the top 10 nationally in hits and total bases in the 2020 season and will also pose as a base-stealing threat. Freshman Jacob Wilson will likely lock down the third base position for the Antelopes. Mike Rooney of D1Baseball.com calls Wilson “an elite defender with great hands.” Utility man Jonny Weaver won the shortstop job last year as a true freshman and slashed .268/.377/.339 a year ago.
The Lopes have an advantage over the Tigers. In Phoenix, they can practice on the field all year long, while Missouri has mostly been confined to indoor facilities. Nothing can replace on-field practice, and while the Tigers had some time on the turf at Taylor Stadium – even using plows to push snow off the infield – GCU has undoubtedly logged more hours outside than Missouri.
Pitching wise, it is unclear who will start on the bump for GCU. Likely options are Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis, Zach Barnes, Dawson McCarville and Jack Schneider. Cooper-Vassalakis and Barnes are both converted relivers looking to carve a role as a starter in 2021. Both have fastballs in the low to mid-90s, and Cooper-Vassalakis adds a slider, a combination which earned him a 1.23 ERA and 18 strikeouts last season.
The Lopes were 9-9 last season with a notable series win against then-No. 22 Oklahoma State. GCU also played Arkansas in 2020, losing both games to the then-No. 14 Hogs. Grand Canyon is a solid opponent and a series win would be a great first step in the right direction for the Tigers.