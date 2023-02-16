Missouri baseball officially opens the 2023 season when it participates in the College Baseball Showdown on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Tigers will face Big 12 foes all weekend, as they go up against Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU.
Oklahoma State
Missouri will have its hands full to begin the season as it goes up against Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Friday. Coming off a trip to the College World Series last year, the Cowboys will start the season ranked as high as No. 9, which is where they appear in D1Baseball.com's rankings.
Oklahoma State infielders Roc Riggio and Nolan McLean are expected to be major threats to Missouri, as they both received preseason All-America honors. In 2022, Riggio was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team and launched 11 home runs. McLean ranked third in the Big 12 with 19 home runs and 20 multi-hit games in 2022.
The Tigers also will have to face sophomore pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown, who is a transfer from Long Beach State. In his freshman campaign, Watts-Brown recorded 110 strikeouts, earning himself Freshman All-America and All-Big West recognition.
Senior RHP Chandler Murphy will start on the mound for the Tigers against Oklahoma State at 11 a.m Friday.
Texas
Missouri's second opponent will be Texas, which is coming into the 2023 season right outside the Top 25 at No. 26 according to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The Longhorns are projected to finish fourth in the Big 12.
Junior infielders Dylan Campbell and Mitchell Daly are players the Tigers need to keep an eye on. Last season, Daly batted .236 with four home runs in his sophomore campaign, while Campbell put up 10 home runs while batting .267.
Missouri is expected to bat against redshirt junior Zane Morehouse. Morehouse pitched the fourth-most innings for the Longhorns last season with 22, and he recorded the fifth-most strikeouts on the team with 43.
Junior pitcher Ian Lohse will be the starting pitcher for Missouri as the Tigers square off against the Longhorns at 3 p.m. Saturday.
TCU
The Tigers' opening weekend will conclude Sunday against TCU, which comes into 2023 as the Big 12 favorite.
Missouri will have to deal with junior infielder Brayden Taylor, who was a candidate for the Golden Spikes Award last season. The third baseman led the Horned Frogs with a .454 on-base percentage last season, launching 13 home runs and hitting 14 doubles. Taylor earned spots on the All Big 12 second team and the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in 2022.
Graduate senior outfielder Austin Davis is another threat for the Horned Frogs who the Tigers will have to face. Davis was named to the 2022 All-Big 12 team when he played for West Virginia.
Junior pitcher Javyn Pimental will start on the mound for Missouri on Sunday. The starting pitcher for TCU has not been announced yet.
The first pitch will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.