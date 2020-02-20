Missouri baseball (2-1) started its season on the right note last weekend after notching up a series win against Jacksonville State. Walking away with two wins in three games, the Tigers demonstrated offensive potential as six of Missouri’s regular starters ended the weekend with a .300-plus average.
Leading the way in batting .444 (4 for 9) was DH Peter Zimmermann, followed closely by second baseman Mark Vierling, who batted .417 (5 for 12) and reached base in all five plate appearances as the Tiger leadoff. First baseman Brandt Belk batted .333 (3 for 9) on the weekend and catcher Chad McDaniel recorded a two-run home run on opening day, as well as multihit outings in Missouri’s first two games.
Now, the Tigers will take their talents to Corpus Christi, Texas, for three day games as part of the Kleberg Bank College Classic at Whataburger Field.
First, Missouri will take on Kansas State (2-2) at 2 p.m. Friday. Facing off for the second year in a row, the Tigers and the Wildcats met last season at Taylor Stadium on April 3, where Missouri handed Kansas State a 17-2 defeat. A familiar opponent, the Tigers lead the all-time series against the Wildcats 169-113-1.
So far this season, Kansas State has participated in a four-game series against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The Wildcats dropped their first two games against the Vaqueros, losing 5-0 and 5-3. However, Kansas State is entering the upcoming tournament on a streak, winning their last two games, 4-0 and 9-2.
Next, Missouri will battle Utah (1-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday, marking the first time the Tigers and Utes have played in 19 years. In their last matchup on Feb. 18, 2001, Missouri fell to Utah 12-9. The Tigers trail the all-time series, 4-2, and a win Saturday for Missouri would be the first time the team has beaten Utah since 1985.
Unlike Kansas State, Utah is entering the tournament on a two-game losing streak. The Utes began their season with a series against UC Davis, losing the first game 6-4, winning the second 15-8 and losing the third 6-5. Utah also dropped Monday’s game against Saint Mary’s (California), 9-7.
Lastly, the Tigers will end the series by playing Texas A&M — Corpus Christi (0-3) at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Tigers and Islanders first met in 2015, with Missouri taking one of two games in an early-season nonconference matchup. The teams met again in 2017, this time with the Tigers winning a pair of games at the Islanders’ home field. Missouri leads the all-time series 3-1.
Texas A&M — Corpus Christi has gotten off to a rough start this season, dropping all three games in its first series against UT Arlington by scores of 7-0, 4-1 and 3-1. The Islanders were scheduled to take on Kansas State on Thursday for a chance at their first win, however the game was canceled.
All three games will be broadcast on KTGR.