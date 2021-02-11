It seems coaches around the Southeastern Conference are not high on Missouri baseball this season.
The conference's 14 coaches voted in the annual preseason poll, which was released Thursday. The Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the SEC East, ahead of only Kentucky.
Florida was picked by 13 coaches to finish atop the division, and was also the favorite to win the SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt garnered the only other vote to win the East.
Following the Commodores were Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia.
Mississippi was named the favorite to win the West with seven first-place votes.
The release also included the coaches' picks for the preseason All-SEC teams. Arkansas and Florida paced the conference in selections with four apiece. No Tigers made either the first or second teams.
Missouri starts its season Feb. 19-21 with a four-game series at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.