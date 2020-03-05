The Tigers have finally come home.
Missouri baseball will host Western Illinois at Taylor Stadium in the team’s first home series of the season. The Tigers (6-5) and Leathernecks (0-9) begin the series at 6:30 p.m. Friday, followed by back-to-back day games at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
The games will be broadcast on KTGR.
A decade has passed since the teams last met in March 2010, when Missouri defeated Western Illinois 10-3 in Columbia. The past 16 games between the two have occurred in Columbia as well, and the Tigers lead in the all-time series against the Leathernecks, 22-5.
Despite Western Illinois’ current record and history against the Tigers, Missouri isn’t cutting any corners when it comes to preparing for the series.
“You can’t take them lightly,” Missouri designated hitter Peter Zimmermann said. “I don’t care what their record is, who they’ve played, or any of that. It’s still baseball ... you just prepare the same way every game, then we go out and play our game and I think we’ll be just fine.”
Going into the series, the Tigers will have two Western Illinois players in particular to look out for.
The first is pitching ace Javin Drake. A frequent face on the mound for the Leathernecks, Drake set the single-season program record for strikeouts last season with 109 and is currently only 25 away from becoming the all-time program leader in career strikeouts.
The other is star slugger Trenton Bauer. In Western Illinois’ previous series against Memphis, Bauer recorded three RBI, batted .500 (6-for-12) and currently leads the team in hits with 10. With one of the Leathernecks’ five home runs to his name as well, Bauer will be a presence at the plate for Missouri to watch out for.
Missouri’s stint at home follows a 10-day road trip throughout Texas and Louisiana, ending with the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. After losing to Baylor in the tournament opener, the Tigers responded with big wins over No. 22 Oklahoma and Texas to give Missouri a bit of momentum heading back to Taylor Stadium.
First, the Tigers came back from a 5-0 deficit in the fifth inning to defeat the nationally ranked Sooners in a tenth-inning, 8-7 walk-off victory.
The next day, Missouri put up nine runs on 13 hits against then 10-1 Texas to take down the Longhorns, 9-8.
“It was a very important weekend for us,” Zimmermann said. “We had kind of been scuffling a bit ... then next thing you know we were rolling, and it doesn’t matter who we play, we have to play with that same intensity every game.”
Two Tiger batters in particular exploded at the plate over the weekend, later being named to the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic All-Tournament Team: Zimmermann and Brandt Belk.
Zimmermann hit the walk-off RBI ground-rule double to secure Missouri’s win over Oklahoma, later putting up three hits against Texas and finishing the weekend hitting .500 (6-for-12).
Belk, who is currently on a 10-game hitting streak, recorded four hits against the Longhorns and ended the weekend batting .538 (7-for-13).
If these two offensive standouts maintain their current success at the plate, while other Tiger batters increase production as well, Missouri should have no trouble taking down Western Illinois.
In addition to continued offensive performance, the Tigers will need to maintain a solid defensive effort against the Leathernecks in order to come out of their first series at Taylor Stadium with a few wins in the book.
“This homestand is all about us,” Missouri coach Steve Bieser said. “Can we continue to play great defense? Can we shore up our pitching staff a little bit? Can we continue to swing the bats the way we did in the last two games? ... If we can do those things, and do them well, I think we’ll be happy.”