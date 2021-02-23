Missouri baseball releases ticket policy
Only season ticket holders will be allowed at Taylor Stadium this spring.
According to a news release, Missouri baseball will allow limited attendance at home games in 2021. The stadium will operate at 25% capacity, which allows for approximately 600 spectators.
The release stated that tickets will only be made available to season ticket holders. All of the tickets will be digital and masks will be required to accomodate for COVID-19 protocols.
— Reid Glenn