Missouri baseball will have nine games broadcast on national TV this spring, according to a news release.
All of the games will be on SEC Network, aside from the championship game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in May. Should the Tigers make it, the game will air on ESPN2.
Missouri's first game on TV is the finale of its series against Kentucky on March 21 — the opening weekend of conference play. The game will air at 11 a.m.
Perhaps the highlight of the schedule is also the final scheduled broadcast. At 7 p.m. on May 18, the Tigers' rivalry game at home against Kansas will air on SEC Network.
The full list of nationally televised games is available in the release. All non-televised conference games and home nonconference games should be streamed live on SEC Network+. Missouri's season begins Friday with the start of a weekend series at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.