Missouri baseball returns home against Tarleton State boasting a 6-1 record. The Tigers went on a road trip to Louisiana to start the season and returned with their best record since 2017, but there are still questions that need answering before MU can silence its doubters.
The biggest concern through two weeks of play is consistency. In the first series against Nicholls State, Missouri had an electric offense that averaged 12 runs but dealt with a subpar starting rotation that pitched past four innings once. Then, in a weather-shortened second series, it was the Tigers' pitching that carried the team while the offense got silenced by Louisiana-Monroe. Missouri managed to win both games, but its offensive production crashed to four runs per game.
The one thing that has been consistent early this season has been the Tigers' bullpen. Through 33 innings, the bullpen has a 1.91 ERA. In a game against Southern, Missouri's bullpen produced 19 of the teams 20 team record-tying strikeouts. Nathan Landry and Austin Cheeley both have made multiple relief appearances and have been some of the best arms out of the bullpen combining for 15 strikeouts, three saves and two runs allowed.
The Tigers look to put it all together against Tarleton State. The Texans come to Taylor Stadium with a 3-5 record fresh off a Wednesday loss to Washington State. Tarleton State has a three-headed monster of hitters that Missouri has to slow down if it wants to impress in its home debut. Carter Dobrinski, Alec Williams and Kemuel Thomas-Rivera are averaging .385 with four home runs and 17 RBI. The rest of the Texans' lineup fails to impress, no one else hits above .300 with a combined three home runs. Half of the remaining six batters fail to hit above .200.
The Tigers' hitters shouldn't face much resistance past Friday, Tarleton State's best pitcher, Aiden Adams, has a 1.80 ERA but after that, its remaining starters allow a combined 5.02 earned runs per game. This should be a big bounce back opportunity for Missouri to prove that the first series' offensive production is what fans should expect going forward.
Torin Montgomery has been the Tigers' most consistent hitter but is battling an injury he sustained in the win against the Jaguars. He missed the first game against the Warhawks but returned for the final one Sunday. Montgomery wasn't his usual self, though, as he failed to register a hit, but he managed to get walked three times. Getting another week to recover should help Missouri's first baseman get back to normal.
This weekend series is important beyond what happens on the field for the Tigers. After a bad 2021 season, Missouri will try and regain its fans' attention by putting up good showings at home for the first time this season. If the Tigers can impress, it'll go along way in gaining fan interest, especially while the MLB finds it self in the midst of a lockout.