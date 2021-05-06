Missouri is hosting No. 5 Tennessee in the midst of a six-game losing streak. Somehow, the Tigers are still in the running for the last spot in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, but the team might need to steal a win from the Volunteers to stay in the race.
Missouri is more likely to increase that streak to nine games, though, and see the hope of postseason play fade away. Auburn is at home playing LSU, another team in the depths of the conference standings and Auburn is far more likely than Missouri to come away with a win or two. Another team vying for position, Texas A&M, is playing No. 11 Ole Miss at home.
The Tigers’ best chance will come Friday night with ace Seth Halvorsen on the mound. Halvorsen hasn’t been exceedingly good overall this year, with a 6.67 ERA and a 4-2 record, but he has had his best starts at home. The redshirt sophomore did not play well against Vanderbilt but has done well aside that start. In his other three starts, Halvorsen has pitched 19 innings with a 1.42 ERA, holding opponents to a .086 average. The righty allowed just one hit in his time against Georgia, carrying a no-hitter into the fifth.
Tennessee will not make it easy on Halvorsen or any MU pitcher this weekend. The Volunteers lead the SEC with 34 home runs in league play. Their 61 total long balls rank just outside the top-10 nationally and are their most in a season since hitting 81 in 2010.
Missouri has an 14-7 all-time series lead over the Vols. All 21 meetings have come since Missouri joined the SEC. Expect Tennessee to tighten that record, however. Its 14-4 conference record is its best through 21 games since 1995. The team has won six of its seven SEC series so far, including three on the road. Its 11-4 road record is tied with Arkansas for the best in the conference.