MU Athletics announced Tuesday that Missouri baseball logged a Baseball America Top 25 recruitment class ranking for the first time since 2014.
The Tigers’ 2021 class just snuck into the rankings, coming in at No. 25.
"I'm very excited to see what this 2021 class can accomplish once they get on campus,” coach Steve Bieser said in a press release. "This is a very talented and athletic group that has played a lot of baseball over the last several years. This particular group not only passes the eye test, but they fit exactly what we're looking for in ballplayers."
Bieser will need high-quality players to compete in the grueling Southeastern Conference, which houses defending national champion Vanderbilt along with powerhouses like Florida, Arkansas, LSU and Mississippi State.
Included in the 2021 class is Ray Schroeder, a right handed pitcher from Columbia. The Hickman product throws a fastball that sits 84-87 miles per hour according to Prep Baseball Report. Schroeder also has a curve and changeup in the arsenal.
Missouri saw some success in 2020 despite the season being cut short due to COVID-19. Wins over No. 22 Oklahoma and Texas highlighted the Tigers’ 11–5 campaign as well as a seven-game winning streak to close the season.
Missouri has not yet released a schedule for 2021.