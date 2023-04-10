After dropping two of three games against No. 4 Vanderbilt at home this past weekend, Missouri baseball will stay in its home state. The Tigers travel to Springfield to take on Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The two programs have faced off 20 times since 2011, and the series is split at 10. The Bears won the last matchup between the two teams with a 3-2 victory against the Tigers a season ago.

