After dropping two of three games against No. 4 Vanderbilt at home this past weekend, Missouri baseball will stay in its home state. The Tigers travel to Springfield to take on Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The two programs have faced off 20 times since 2011, and the series is split at 10. The Bears won the last matchup between the two teams with a 3-2 victory against the Tigers a season ago.
Missouri State (16-14, 5-4 Missouri Valley Conference) is coming off a 14-10 victory against Bradley on Sunday to complete a sweep at home. The Bears have won five out of their past seven games, taking two of three against Illinois State and falling to Kansas in 10 innings on the road..
Outfielders Spencer Nivens, a Rock Bridge grad, and Zack Stewart are two players to watch out for the Bears. Nivens slugs .683 and leads the team with nine home runs, and Stewart leads Missouri State with 31 RBI and has 40 hits so far this season.
Luke Mann and Ty Wilmsmeyer have been key for Missouri’s offensive success recently. Mann had two hits, including a home run, in the Tigers’ 7-6 loss to Vanderbilt on Thursday, and Wilmsmeyer hit a home run in both the first and second matchup against the Commodores this past weekend.
Matt Garcia has been coming along for Missouri, as he hit a two-run walk-off double to defeat Vanderbilt on Friday. He also recorded a hit Saturday. Hank Zeisler has also played a big role in Missouri’s success on offense this season, with nine home runs and 33 RBI so far.
Neither team’s starting pitcher for Tuesday’s game has been announced.