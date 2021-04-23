In the top of the ninth with two outs and a four run lead, it looked like Missouri baseball had its first win in six games within reach. For these Tigers, though, it's never that simple.
With runners on first and second, Georgia’s Josh McAllister injected his team back within striking distance, hitting a three-run home run into Missouri’s left-field bullpen. Ash wasn’t rattled, though, striking out the next batter to end the game. With the 6-4 win Friday at Taylor Stadium, the Tigers snapped their six-game losing streak and kept themselves in the conversation for the Southeastern Conference tournament.
“Take a game like today,” Missouri starting pitcher Seth Halvorsen said. “If we carry that out for the rest of the season, we have the conference tournament. That’s our goal right now, the conference tournament and make a run from there. We still have a lot to play for. We have a lot of fired-up guys.”
Right now, Missouri is the last team in, currently tied with LSU for 11th in conference standings and sitting half a game ahead of the 13th-place squad, Texas A&M. The top 12 teams in the conference make the tourney, and the Tigers feel like as long as they can book a trip to Hoover, Alabama, they have a shot at something more.
Halvorsen was the story of the day for Missouri (12-23, 5-11 SEC). He matched his career high of seven innings on the mound and threw 114 pitches – the most he’s ever thrown. After the game, he said he didn’t feel all that fatigued and that he practiced to go that far.
“I felt like I could’ve gone back out there, but it was a good time to go to the bullpen for sure,” he said.
Halvorsen struck out six in the performance and walked five. He is credited with an earned run, but the righty will happily trade that for another tally in the win column. His record is up to 4-2 now, the best on the staff. Halvorsen credited Friday's success to being aggressive and getting ahead early in counts.
“I wanted to see exactly what we saw today,” Missouri coach Steve Bieser said. “We saw a complete game that started on the mound with Seth. He was really sharp early. You could tell he was in that type of game and groove that he was going through the strike zone. Anytime Seth goes through the strike zone, you know good things are going to happen."
Going to one of his best relievers out of the pen in Ash may have been controversial with a decent five-run cushion, but Bieser explained that any time the team has a shot at an SEC win, he doesn’t want to take chances. He said Ash felt good enough that he could even see innings Saturday or Sunday if the team needs him, but that may be unlikely after the senior threw 42 pitches Friday.
Missouri bats continued to produce at a solid clip. Only three Tigers didn’t get a hit, but one of them, Torin Montgomery, drew three walks and scored two of Missouri’s runs. Despite the success, Montgomery's 0-1 line broke his nine-game hit streak.
Mike Coletta was the lone hitter with more than one base knock, going 2-3. Coletta didn’t register an RBI, leaving the job to guys like Cameron Swanger and Tre Morris, who each picked up two.
Bieser was really impressed with Morris, especially his at-bat in the sixth inning where he hit a hard foul down the first-base line with a two-strike count before homering to give Halvorsen two insurance runs.
“It’s been outstanding just watching him,” Bieser said. “That at-bat he took, I wish we could do that up and down the lineup.”
“It’s always nice to go out there and just know that you have a little cushion,” Halvorsen said. “It just gives you ultra-confidence in your team.”
Tiger fans saw a face at second base they might be more used to seeing on the corner of the infield. Luke Mann earned the duties at second while Mark Vierling is out with a hand injury. Bieser didn’t go into detail about the injury, but he said Vierling would be out all weekend and that he didn’t feel comfortable hitting or fielding.
“Luke is a guy that can play all over the infield, and I really like what he can bring as an offensive second baseman,” Bieser said.
Bieser also offered some insight into where power hitter Chad McDaniel has been. McDaniel announced a couple weeks ago that he was entering the transfer portal on his private Instagram story.