Missouri baseball will miss the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2014 after losing to Auburn 3-0 on Friday night at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, taking MU to 0-2 in the series.
Where the first game of the series saw plenty of offense, including a combined 11 extra base hits, Game 2 was a pitcher's battle from the early going.
Auburn got out of the gate quick as a double from Tyler Miller and an error from Missouri's Torin Montgomery helped get it up by one in the first inning. Auburn would wait until the fifth to get more run support when shortstop Ryan Bliss knocked a two-run home run over the left field wall to put it up 3-0.
Auburn starter Richard Fitts was lights out, only allowing one hit through his eight innings of work and striking out seven. His only baserunner was allowed in the fifth inning, when he allowed a base hit to Missouri's Joshua Day.
“I think we ran into a pitcher that was on," Missouri coach Steve Bieser said. "He gave us fits so we had a tough time mounting any type of threat against him and we didn’t really have anything going until we got to the bullpen. But the biggest difference today is we weren’t able to get to the bullpen quick enough.”
Missouri starter Seth Halverson also went eight innings for the Tigers, allowing three runs (two earned) while also striking out seven.
“(Halverson) had a great performance. That’s a career best in every category for him in terms of getting deep in the game," Bieser said. "I think he made the one mistake. He had two outs and hung a breaking ball to a very good hitter. And when you do that, some hitters make you pay, and Bliss made him pay. But other than that, that was the only mistake he had all game.”
Missouri looked to stage a comeback in the bottom of the ninth after Auburn reliever Carson Skipper entered the game. After two singles and a walk left the bases loaded with no outs, Auburn brought the winning run to the plate twice. After Tre Morris struck out and Brandon Belk grounded into a double-play, the game, and Missouri's hopes of reaching the SEC tournament, ended.
Missouri will look to avoid the sweep against Auburn in its final game of the season. The game starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at Taylor Stadium, where MU will also be honoring its seniors.