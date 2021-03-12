All Missouri baseball needed was a half inning at the plate to put its latest win on ice, as the Tigers traveled to Normal, Illinois, on Friday to get a 7-0 win against Illinois State.
Despite the blowout score, bats were silent until the final inning. In fact, only five of the two teams' 10 combined hits were recorded before the top of the ninth, when Missouri had a 5-hit, 7-run half inning.
MU catcher Mike Coletta led all hitters in RBI, with three. MU first baseman Torin Montgomery also notched two RBI of his own, and second baseman Mark Vierling led the Tigers with two hits.
Missouri will continue its four-game series in Normal on Saturday, with a doubleheader. First pitch for the first game is at 1 p.m. and the following game will start at the first's conclusion.
MU track and field completes first day of NCAA championships; Two Tigers earn All-American honors
Missouri seniors Ja'Mari Ward and Chris Conrad earned All-American honors in men's long jump and the 800 meter run, respectively, at Day 1 of the NCAA Indoor Championships on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Although Ward's long jump finished earned him All-American status, his jump of 8.11 meters was fourth-best in the event.
Conrad's 15th-place finish in the 800 meter earned him second team All-American honors.
Day 2 of the championships resume for Missouri at 1 p.m. Saturday.