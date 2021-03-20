Missouri looked to be in contention for its first Southeastern Conference win this season when Alex Peterson’s hit tied the game at four in the top of the ninth, but a passed ball in the bottom half of the frame gave Kentucky a 5-4 walk-off win Saturday.
The Tigers (7-10, 0-2 SEC) got out to a 3-0 lead in the second started by a two-run triple from CJ Cepicky. Cepicky then scored on a sac fly.
Redshirt sophomore Seth Halvorsen gave up three runs in six innnings. Halvorsen gave up three runs in the third to give up the Tigers’ 3-0 lead, but didn’t allow any more damage in his outing.
Missouri women’s swimming and diving wraps up NCAA Championships
Missouri women’s swim and dive ended its season with the final day of the NCAA Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Meredith Rees finished 22nd in the 200-yard backstroke with Amanda Smith behind her in 43rd, Jane Smith finished 40th in the 1650-yard freestyle, Sarah Thompson finished 37th in the 100 freestyle while Megan Keil finished 42nd. Katrina Brathwaite finished 35th in the 200-yard breaststroke with Kayla Jones behind her in 44th.
Savana Trueb finished 25th in the women’s platform diving while Sarah Rousseau finished 34th. None of the Tigers made it past the prelim round Saturday.
The Tigers finished 17th in the 400-yard freestyle relay to round out an 18th place team finish at the meet.
Missouri volleyball wins five-set thriller
Missouri finished a weekend sweep of Texas A&M with a 3-2 win at the Hearnes Center.
The Tigers went down after the first set but won the second and third to take control of the match. After the Aggies tied the match with a win in set four, the Tigers took care of buisness in the fifth set.
Kylie Deberg had 22 kills and four aces while Andrea Fuentes had 50 assists.
Five athletes earn wins for MU track and field on Day 2 of Mizzou Spring Opener
Missouri sophomore sprinter Jacob Brunsman lead the Tigers with two event wins, one in the men’s 200-meter dash and one as a member of the men’s 4x100 relay.
Brunsman was one of five Missouri athletes to earn individual wins. Morgan O’Neal won the women’s 400-meter hurdles, David Buckner won the men’s 400-meter hurdles, Mitch Weber won the men’s discus and Jonathan Schmidt won the men’s 800-meter run.
The Tigers also won both 4x100-meter relays.
Missouri gymnastics finishes season at SEC Championships
The Tigers finished third out of three teams in the afternoon session at the Southeastern Conference championships in Huntsville, Alabama.
Kentucky finished in first with a score of 196.875, while Auburn finished with 196.275. Missouri finished with 196.125.
CC softball extends winning streak to six
Columbia College softball had two very different games against Bethany (Kansas), but still managed to sweep the doubleheader in Lindsborg, Kansas.
The Cougars pummeled the Swedes 17-0 (five innings) in the first game of the day. The second matchup required a giant seventh inning effort to put the game to bed.
Down 3-2 in the top of the seventh, Columbia (10-5) needed some magic. Avgustina Arbova and Kaylie Kaufman provided it, hitting a home run and a 3-run home run, respectively, to give Columbia its first lead since the top of the first. It would then go on to shut out its opposition in the back half of the inning to seal the sweep.
Taylor Barnes ended the day with five runs and one RBI, Arbova had four runs and one RBI and Kaufman had two runs and five RBI.
Cougars pitcher Lexi Dickerson gave up just four hits in five innings for a shutout. Alyssa Roll came in for the final four innings of the second game, and allowed only two Bethany hits for no runs.
Columbia next faces Mid-America Nazarene at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia.
Columbia College track and field records three top-3 finishes at CMU
Columbia College track and field’s Quinton Brown won the men’s high jump, Hannah Rickets finished second in the women’s discus and Malachi Jackson took home third in the 110 meter hurdles at the Central Methodist Open in Fayette, Missouri.
Brown won gold in the men’s high jump after a leap of 2.05 meters, beating Clayton Gause of Missouri Valley by 0.05.
Rickets placed second in the women’s discus with a throw of 39.64 meters, just 0.32 short of the winning distance set by Hannah Mitchell of Central Methodist.
Jackson came third in men’s 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.83 seconds, only 0.04 seconds behind champion Rashane Bartlett of Lincoln University.
Stars volleyball fall to Williams Baptist
Stephens College volleyball was defeated 3-1 by Williams Baptist in Columbia.
After dropping a close first set 25-21, the Stars briefly drew level in the game with a commanding 25-12 pick up. The Eagles pulled away for the victory, with 25-19 and 25-18 wins in the third and fourth sets, respectively.
McKenzi Domescik-Rink led Stephens with 14 kills on 44 attempts. Sophomore Mollie Thompson had a game-leading 22 digs.
The Stars next face crosstown rival Columbia College at 6 p.m. Friday at the Southwell Complex.
Stephens College soccer drops seven-goal thriller
A Stephens College soccer comeback fell a goal short in its match against Central Baptist in Conway, Arkansas.
Down by three goals with 24 minutes remaining, two quick goals in quick succession from Stars’ Devin Dowell and Peyton Lane cut the deficit to one.
Stephens was unable to complete the comeback and lost 4-3 to the Mustangs.
The Stars will return to the field against Health Sciences at 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. Louis.
Hickman baseball splits doubleheader
The Kewpies opened their season hosting a doubleheader against North Kansas City and Willard, splitting the results for a 1-1 start.
The day started with a 10 a.m. first pitch against the Hornets, and Hickman handedly took the winning, beating NKC 10-0.
However, gears shifted in the Kewpies’ game against Willard, which went to extra innings after a scoreless seven innings. The Tigers ended up scoring one run in the eighth inning, sealing a 1-0 loss for Hickman.
The Kewpies will travel to Boonville on Tuesday for their next game. First pitch is at 5 p.m.
Kewpies girls soccer undefeated in Saturday doubleheader
Much like its baseball team, Hickman girls soccer had a doubleheader and came out on top twice over.
In an 11 a.m. game against Waynesville, the Kewpies crushed their opponent 6-0. They followed that with a 2-0 win against Ozark.
Hickman’s next game will be at Boonville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.