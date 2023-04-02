Missouri baseball struggled to reach home plate as it fell to No. 18 Kentucky 3-1 in the series finale against in Lexington, Kentucky.
In the top of the ninth inning, Ty Wilmsmeyer saw the bases juiced with a chance to take the lead, but the senior center fielder fouled out to Kentucky catcher Devin Burkes to conclude the game.
Missouri also failed to score with a runner in scoring position in the eighth, as Trevor Austin lined out to center field with Wilmsmeyer on second to end the inning.
Kentucky (25-3, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) took control of the game in the fifth inning. Grant Smith hit an RBI single to center field to score Nolan McCarthy in the fifth to take the lead, and MU reliever Rorik Maltrud walked Emilien Pitre with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, giving the Wildcats a 3-1 lead.
Missouri's lone run came in the top of the fifth inning. Austin hit an RBI single to score Justin Colon, tying the game at 1.
The Tigers (19-9, 3-6) finished the game with six hits. Austin, Colon, Wilmsmeyer, Tre Morris, Hank Zeisler and Carlos Pena each recorded a hit for Missouri.
Senior pitcher Chandler Murphy started on the mound for the Tigers. The right hander struck out two batters and gave up four hits and two runs in six innings of work.
Missouri returns home to host No. 4 Vanderbilt for a three-game series starting at 6 p.m Thursday at Taylor Stadium.