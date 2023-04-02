Trevor Austin (copy)

Trevor Austin

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri baseball struggled to reach home plate as it fell to No. 18 Kentucky 3-1 in the series finale against in Lexington, Kentucky.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ty Wilmsmeyer saw the bases juiced with a chance to take the lead, but the senior center fielder fouled out to Kentucky catcher Devin Burkes to conclude the game.

