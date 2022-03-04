It looked like it was going to be a stress-free night for Missouri baseball, but a late-inning surge had it worrying more than it wanted in a 6-5 win over Tarleton State on Friday.
Torin Montgomery got the scoring started with his first hit since his injury. He shot a double down the right-field line to plate Trevor Austin in the first inning. The Tigers (7-1) kept the scoring going in the third inning from an unlikely source, Cam Careswell, who made his first collegiate start Friday, bounced a double off the left-field wall scoring two more runs.
"Cam's been earning an opportunity to play," Missouri coach Steve Bieser said. "It was his turn to get the shot and I was glad to see him come through."
Missouri added important runs in the fifth and seventh innings. First Tre Morris grounded out but sent Luke Mann home, then Carlos Peña got his team-leading 10th RBI on a double to left-center field in the fifth. Then in the seventh, Careswell continued his impressive debut, adding another double and one more RBI as he drove in Mann. The freshman finished 3-4 with three RBI.
"I was a little nervous that first at-bat," Careswell said. "After that I was like, 'It's just another game. It's baseball I've been playing it for a long time.'"
While the hitting was good, it was the pitching that stole the show early. Rock Bridge alumnus Spencer Miles started the game on the mound and pitched five shutout innings for the Tigers before handing the ball off to Nathan Landry.
Landry had been good, allowing one earned run through 7⅓ innings coming into Friday, but ran into trouble in the seventh inning. With two outs in the inning and two strikes on the batter, Landry gave up a home run. Then, with two strikes on the next batter and once again only one pitch away from ending the inning, Landry gave up another home run.
Landry gave up a final home run in the eighth inning before Tony Neubeck came in and tried to close the game, but after he loaded the bases in the ninth, Austin Cheeley relieved him. Against the first batter he faced, he gave up a double that hugged the left-field line and plated two runners and cut the lead to one. Cheeley got the next two batters out to earn his third save.
The bullpen squandered a dominant start from Miles but managed to hold on. The pitching has come a long way from a year ago when Missouri ranked last in the SEC in pitching, but it still has some room to grow.
"It started off day one with big talks about forgetting last year," Miles said. "With all the new guys and the freshmen, it's about picking up our feet and dealing with the punches. Like tonight, we dealt with it and Cheeley came in and shut the door."