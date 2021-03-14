Missouri won 12-7 in its series finale against Illinois State on Sunday.
The Tigers had another shaky outing on the mound, but beyond that, Missouri (7-10) played as well as it has all year.
Every batter but Chad McDaniel recorded a hit, with six Tigers hitting safely more than once. Torin Montgomery had three of Missouri’s 10 RBI, leading the team.
Brandt Belk continued his hot streak. With two hits, the senior left fielder batted .533 against Illinois State (5-9) in the four-game series. This pushes his season average to .348, the highest on the team.
Andrew Vail got the tap to start and went 3⅔ innings, with just one hit and eight strikeouts. The problem was that Vail struggled to locate his pitches, walking seven. Three of those runners came around to score.
Spencer Juergens got the win Sunday, pushing his record to 2-1.
Ian Lohse perhaps deserves the most credit for the win. The freshman entered the game in the seventh after Illinois State scored six runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. He earned a save after only allowing one additional run on just one hit.
The most important takeaway in the game was the Tigers’ ability to respond. Too often in 2021, Missouri has coasted with a lead or let its opponents continue to score without plating any of its own runs. That was not the case Sunday. When Illinois State scored in the middle innings, the Tigers responded with a few runs of their own.
Montgomery had a two-RBI single in the top of the sixth to make the score 9-6, and after the Redbirds scored again in the seventh, Missouri added three more insurance runs in the final two frames.
Missouri coach Steve Bieser also noted how quickly the Tigers scored , as the Tigers hopped out to a quick seven-run lead after three innings.
"It was a good team win," Bieser said in a release. "Everybody competed and we’re getting out of here with a series win. The key was how we started, coming out hot again and getting locked in early."