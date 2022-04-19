A big day from Luke Mann pushed Missouri baseball past Missouri State 6-5. Mann went 2-3 with a home run and three RBI as he continues to hit well since the start of conference play.
It was a quiet start to the game until the offense for the Tigers (22-12, 5-10 SEC) exploded to life in the bottom of the third inning. The scoring started when Mann sent a ball over the right-field fence, putting Missouri up 2-0. Back-to-back walks then put runners in scoring position for Tre Morris, who cleared the bases with a two-run double. Morris scored on a wild pitch to cap off the five-run inning.
On the mound, multiple Tigers saw playing time, typical for a midweek game. Christian Wall got the start and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Kyle Potthoff relieved Wall, but he didn’t last long. After letting the first three batters he faced safely get aboard, he was relieved from the game and turned the ball over to Kyle Brown with the bases loaded.
Brown couldn’t get out of the inning clean. A fielder’s choice and a single pushed two runs across as the Bears cut into Missouri’s lead. Brown clamped down after the single, getting the next two batters out.
Mann got his final RBI of the night on a double in the sixth inning, pushing the lead back to four runs. Despite winning the game, the Tigers’ offense didn’t have its best showing. Missouri loaded the bases three times and didn’t score once in that situation. MU stranded 10 runners on base, something that shouldn’t happen against a lower level of competition.
The game got too close for comfort when Rock Bridge alum Spencer Nivens hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning. It got even closer in the top of the ninth. With two outs, Nivens kept Missouri State (14-18, 0-6 Missouri Valley) alive with a walk. A double and another walk left the bases loaded when Austin Troesser walked Mason Greer to draw the game within one run. Troesser was making his first appearance after battling an injury since March 27.
After walking in a run, Troesser was taken out of the game. It was then up to Ian Lohse to get out of the jam. He struck out the Bears’ most dangerous hitter to save the day for the Tigers. Tuesday was the 60th matchup between the two teams, and the overall record is now tied 30-30.