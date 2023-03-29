After falling behind, Missouri scored four straight runs down the stretch to defeat Lindenwood 7-5 on Wednesday at Lou Brock Sports Complex in St. Charles.
Trailing by one run, the Tigers (19-6) came back and tied the game in the top of the fifth inning as a fielder’s choice allowed Hank Zeisler to reach first with the bases loaded and Luke Mann to run home. In the sixth inning, Mann hit an RBI single to score Matt Garcia giving Missouri its first lead since the early stages of the game.
Sophomore Juju Stevens extended the Tigers’ lead in the seventh inning with a two-run homer to make it 7-4.
- The Lions (3-22) never went away. Outfielder Joe Copeland hit an RBI ground rule double in the bottom the seventh to drive infielder Tyson Ludwig home.
Ludwig led off the bottom of the ninth with a double to give the Lions the opportunity to tie the game, but lefty Missouri closer Daniel Wissler retired the next three batters to end the game.
Lindenwood scored three runs in the third inning to take its first lead. Brock Bowers hit an RBI double, and Copeland hit an RBI single to tie the game. Ethan Abercrombie singled to center field for an RBI to give the Lions a 4-3 lead.
MU reliever Brock Lucas had a strong performance on the mound as he entered the game in the fourth inning, replacing starter Nic Smith. The left-hander struck out seven batters and allowed two hits and a run in 4⅓ innings of work.
Smith, a freshman, struck out one batter and gave up eight hits and four runs in 3⅓ innings of work.
Missouri returns to Southeaster Conference action when it travels to Lexington, Kentucky, for a three-game series against Kentucky. The series is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday.