After falling behind, Missouri scored four straight runs down the stretch to defeat Lindenwood 7-5 on Wednesday at Lou Brock Sports Complex in St. Charles.

Trailing by one run, the Tigers (19-6) came back and tied the game in the top of the fifth inning as a fielder’s choice allowed Hank Zeisler to reach first with the bases loaded and Luke Mann to run home. In the sixth inning, Mann hit an RBI single to score Matt Garcia giving Missouri its first lead since the early stages of the game.

