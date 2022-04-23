Missouri baseball lost to No. 22 LSU 8-6, being swept for the third time this season. The Tigers have been swept every road series in conference play.
The game started well for Missouri (22-15, 5-13 SEC) when Trevor Austin hit a two-run home run in the top of the first. Austin scored Missouri’s third run in the fifth inning on an RBI single. He was one of only three hitters for Missouri that had multiple hits as Missouri’s bats struggled.
One reason Missouri’s offense failed to get going was LSU’s bullpen usage. All series long LSU wasn’t shy about going to its bullpen; Saturday was no exception. LSU (26-12, 9-8) pulled its starter after only 1⅔ innings, using a series of bullpen arms to keep Missouri’s hitters off rhythm.
Missouri tried to work some late-inning magic in the eighth but fell short on the comeback attempt. The inning started with Torin Montgomery getting hit by a pitch. A walk and a wild pitch advanced him to third base. Not wanting to waste this opportunity, MU coach Steve Bieser decided to pinch hit Ross Lovich for Carlos Peña.
Lovich put a charge into a ball that went to the warning track but didn’t get out of the ballpark. The out was deep enough to allow Montgomery to tag up and score. The bases were then loaded after a fielding error turned an inning-ending double play into an RBI for Mike Coletta.
After Josh Day struck out, Austin got his fourth RBI, working a walk on a full count. Luke Mann, Missouri’s home run leader, had a chance to bust the game open but failed, grounding out to the pitcher. Missouri scored three runs but only managed one hit in the inning.
LSU added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth after a one-out triple put a runner 90 feet away from scoring.
With two of its best hitters up to bat in the top of the ninth, Missouri needed two runs to extend the game. It couldn’t work any more magic as it went down in order to end the game.
In three road conference series, Missouri is 0-9. All three have been to ranked teams, but Missouri’s inability to win on the road has it sitting at the bottom of the SEC East.