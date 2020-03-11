Five hits, four hours, three runs, two ties and a home run to center field.
That was the winning combination for Missouri baseball Wednesday night, as the Tigers took down Northern Illinois 3-2 at Taylor Stadium in 12 innings.
Missouri scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the third inning on a solo home run to center field by Luke Mann, his first of the season.
“I just got a pitch in a place where I could handle it and got the barrel out,” Mann said. “I was catching a lot of stuff from my teammates about hitting the weight room, so I went a little harder in the morning and then just came out.”
The Tigers kept their one-run lead until the top of the seventh inning, when Paddy McKermitt singled and later scored on a wild pitch by Lukas Veinbergs.
Missouri responded in the bottom of the eighth inning when Cameron Swanger, who reached on a leadoff double, scored on a passed ball to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
The Huskies were not prepared to let the game end, and Northern Illinois’ Brendan Joyce singled and later tied the score once again on a passed ball in the top of the ninth.
With Missouri failing to score in the bottom of the ninth, the teams moved into extra innings.
10th inning: nothing.
11th inning: nothing.
“Execution was very poor tonight, and all across the board there were a lot of things we could have done a lot better and we just didn’t do them,” Missouri coach Steve Bieser said. “I didn’t feel like we were very locked in, very focused, on tonight’s game.”
Nearly four hours after the first pitch, the bottom of the 12th inning began with a set of walks to Austin James and Mann. With one out and two base runners on, Clayton Peterson sent a line-drive single into right field to bring Mann home and secure the win for the Tigers.
“(That hit) felt great,” Peterson said. “Obviously getting the walk-off was better, but it was great to see our pitching staff really take over this game.”
Though Missouri’s offense struggled throughout the night, the Tigers bullpen displayed a strong performance inning by inning.
Starting pitcher Spencer Juergens recorded three strikeouts while allowing zero runs and only four hits in his five innings pitched.
Pitching in relief, Andrew Vail and Veinbergs each allowed only one run to score while posting three and six strikeouts, respectively. Pitching the final inning and claiming the win was Trae Robertson, who recorded two strikeouts in his inning of work.
“Every time we go out there, we’re just trying to get zeros to help out our offense,” Juergens said. “Any time they’re struggling that means it’s even more important for the pitching staff to do their part and keep us in the game.”
While offensive troubles again plagued the Tigers, the team ultimately walked away with another victory and a win streak that now sits at seven games.
“To win a game like that ... it feels good,” Bieser said. “We did a lot of things wrong that could have cost us the game, but to sneak away with a victory is a good thing.”
Missouri (11-5) will return to the field at 6 p.m. Friday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to take on No. 21 Alabama (16-1) in the Tigers’ first Southeastern Conference series of the season.