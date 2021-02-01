The baseball Border War is back on the schedule in 2021.
After an extended wait, Missouri released its 2021 nonconference baseball schedule Monday via Twitter.
Three in-state rivals and three former Big 12 conference foes appear on the schedule. The biggest surprise might be the Kansas Jayhawks, who will play the Tigers for the first time since 2012, the year before Missouri left for the Southeastern Conference. Kansas won the first two games in that series, with the Tigers taking the finale to avoid being swept.
Missouri and Kansas have rekindled the rivalry in a home-and-home series for the 2021 season. The Jayhawks will host the Tigers first with the series starting March 30, and Missouri will host Kansas in its nonconference series finale starting May 18.
The Tigers open the season with two weekend series, first at Grand Canyon from Feb. 19-21, then at home against Omaha from Feb. 26-28. Both series will consist of four games, with a single game Friday and Sunday and a doubleheader Saturday.
The Frisco Classic follows, taking place from March 4-6. Missouri will play Dallas Baptist twice before facing off against Oklahoma and Arizona.
The second half of the nonconference schedule has some intriguing matchups. Kansas State joins Oklahoma and Kansas on the schedule as former Big 12 opponents. Missouri will visit the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas, on April 27 for an evening matchup where it will look to avenge a 5-1 Feb. 21, 2020, loss.
Also making appearances are St. Louis on March 10, Southeast Missouri on May 4 and a home-and-home series against Missouri State. The three teams will provide quality mid-week matchups from inside the Tigers’ home state. All three teams were on the Tigers’ 2020 schedule, but the games were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The entire schedule can be found on the team’s website.