Missouri baseball trailed since the second inning, but a four-run seventh inning pushed the Tigers over No. 3 Arkansas 7-5. Missouri rallied around a trio of freshmen in Saturday’s win.
Tony Neubeck made his first start for the Tigers. He has previously appeared in six games but came out of the bullpen each time. The freshman pitched four strong innings, giving up three earned runs. None of the three should’ve scored.
After loading the bases with no outs, Neubeck worked back-to-back strikeouts, putting himself in a position to get out of the inning unscathed. Unluckily, a pop fly to right field got lost in the sun and found grass, scoring the three Arkansas runners. A fourth run scored off a throwing error from Justin Colon, another freshman making his first start.
Neubeck and Colon both were big contributors the rest of the game. Neubeck responded in the third and the fourth innings by not allowing a single base runner to get on.
“He’s (Neubeck) a very positive young man,” coach Steve Bieser said. “He’s not worried about himself, he’s worried about picking his teammates up and that’s how he responded.”
Colon wouldn’t get his revenge until the fifth. After Torin Montgomery and Carlos Peña both worked two-out walks, Colon hit an RBI single to bring the deficit to one. He atoned for his mistake in the seventh when he hit the game-tying single for his second RBI.
Peña, who was the one who lost the ball in right field, also came up big. He put Missouri up two runs in the first with an RBI single. The Tigers’ two freshman hitters combined to go 3-8 with four RBI.
“I am really proud of all those young guys,” Bieser said. “I thought they stepped up, Carlos early in the game, Neubeck threw well, and Colon. Those guys are learning on the job and you got to be proud of how they are developing right now.”
Although it was the freshmen who brought Missouri back, senior Josh Day is the one who put them over the top. With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Day ripped a double down the left-field line putting the Tigers up for good.
“I know that my teammates were counting on me,” Day said. “I was just focused on one goal and that’s to get that runner in at third. It is an amazing moment, it’s like a dream come true to do something like that.”
After losing a game Missouri felt it should’ve won Friday, the Tigers bounced back to even the series one game apiece.