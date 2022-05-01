In a game that came down to the final innings, Missouri baseball beat Mississippi State 7-6. Josh Day led off the ninth with a walk-off home run, giving the Tigers their third SEC series win.
The Bulldogs jumped out early in the first inning, hitting two home runs to take a three-run lead. Mississippi State scored at least one run in the first inning of every game of the series, putting pressure on Missouri.
The Tigers chipped away in the third but didn't take the lead until the fifth. Torin Montgomery scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, and Ty Wilmsmeyer launched a three-run blast to put Missouri on top. The Tigers aren't normally known for their power, but they found some this weekend, hitting 10 home runs in the series.
"This is the one time of the year that Taylor Stadium does start playing fair to our hitters," Missouri coach Steve Bieser said. "Typically, with the cooler weather and the wind coming in, it's harder earlier in the season. It's tough to get a really good pitcher up in the air too. I'm really proud of the way we were able to do that."
RJ Yeager responded with a two-run homer in the next half-inning to cut the lead to one. The shot in the sixth was his fourth home run of the series. An RBI-double tied the game in the seventh.
Austin Troesser started the game for Missouri, but after giving up three runs in the first, Troesser was relieved by Carter Rustad to start the second. Rustad pitched 4⅓ scoreless innings before being pulled. He came out with a runner on base and eventually was charged with a run, but his relief appearance kept the Tigers in the game after a rough first inning.
After Rustad came Austin Cheeley, then Ian Lohse. He provided a steady hand for Missouri, pitching 2⅔ innings and allowing only one hit and no runs. He struck out six batters in a dominant performance out of the bullpen.
"It's always fun to close out the game," Lohse said. "Go out there and get the job done. All you're really doing is a job that is part of the team."
Lohse did his job, giving Missouri a chance to walk off Mississippi State. Missouri started the ninth with three of its most dangerous hitters set to bat, but it only needed one. Day hit a solo shot deep to right field to end the game and win the series.
"I was very confident," Day said. "I was calm. I felt good at the plate all day, so I just knew not to do too much. When we see someone fighting like he (Lohse) fought for us, it motivates us and pushes us to give our all for him."