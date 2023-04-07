Missouri baseball defeated No. 4 Vanderbilt on a walk-off two-run single by Matt Garcia to secure a 5-4 victory over the Commodores in the second matchup of the three-game series on Friday at Taylor Stadium.

With one out, the bases loaded and the Tigers down 4-3, Garcia singled to right field, driving in two runs to win the game for Missouri. Hank Zeisler and Dylan Leach ran home to conclude the contest.

