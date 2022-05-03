In Missouri baseball’s final midweek home game, coach Steve Bieser led his team against a familiar opponent. The Tigers faced off against Bieser’s old stomping ground Southeast Missouri, winning 9-3. Before taking the Missouri job, Bieser coached the Redhawks from 2013 to 2016, leading them to three straight Ohio Valley Conference titles.
“This is not a game I enjoy playing, to be honest,” Bieser said. “I know when I was at SEMO it was always nice to come here to play, so we keep them on the schedule. It’s a tough game. This could’ve been an easy trap game, a lot of anxiety going into this game.”
There weren’t many hits to go around — both teams combined for 13 — but when the ball was hit, it went far. Five balls got sent out of the stadium, two by Fox Leum.
As is midweek tradition, the Tigers utilized a variety of arms, using four pitchers. One of those pitchers was Austin Cheeley, the nephew of Missouri’s former pitching coach Brian DeLunas, who passed away before the season started.
Tuesday would’ve been DeLunas’ birthday. The team brought his family to the game and had DeLunas’ father throw out the first pitch to Cheeley. Cheeley pitched the final two innings earning his team-leading fifth save.
“It was one of those big games,” Cheeley said. “To have the honorary first pitch for Brian, on his birthday. It was big for me to go out there and be a part of and also being able to finish the game. Getting (his family) on the field with me, to go out there and be a part of something like that, it’s not something that you get to do everywhere.”
Missouri took care of business, continuing a recent power surge. The Tigers have hit 13 home runs in their past four games. They hope to continue this hot stretch against a tough Ole Miss team.
“A lot of us have had so many at-bats going into the season,” Leum said. “This is the time where a lot of hitters get hot, we just wanna carry it on to the end of the season, just keep going strong. We know what we have to do. We just wanna go out against Ole Miss and carry the momentum we have.”
The series against the Rebels will do a lot to decide whether Missouri makes it to Hoover, Alabama, for the SEC Tournament. The teams sit tied in SEC standings and are fighting for the final qualification spot.