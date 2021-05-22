Missouri baseball may not have qualified for the SEC Tournament, but it was able to send its seniors off with a win in its final home game.
The Tigers were able to best Auburn 7-6 in a back-and-forth series finale Saturday afternoon at Taylor Stadium.
Just as it did Tuesday against Kansas, Missouri got back into the game after falling behind early.
With Missouri down 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Torin Montgomery laced a double down the right-field line to score Tre Morris, who had singled to lead off the inning . Following that were runs driven in by two of MU’s hottest players, senior brothers Clayton Peterson and Alex Peterson. They combined for four hits and three RBI in the win.
The top of the lineup set the tone for the outburst offensively. Joshua Day, Brandt Belk and Morris all had multi-hit games , scoring three runs between them. All but one Missouri starter — designated hitter Josh Holt Jr. — had a base hit.
The pitchers also played a big part in the outcome of the game. Freshman righthander Zach Hise was sharp on the mound through four innings before getting hit around in the fifth. The bullpen was excellent, allowing only one earned run and paving the way for Missouri’s bats to get the team back in the game.
The effort culminated in Rock Bridge grad Spencer Miles getting his first career save for the Tigers. A starter earlier this year, Miles came on in relief to record the last five outs, including Auburn’s best hitters, Ryan Miller and Tyler Miller.
Missouri’s pitching staff ended a tough year on the mound on a positive note. Coach Steve Bieser knows the group is going to have to improve in 2022.
“The pitching was just not there. Not just the pitching. If we are going to get beat, I would prefer to get beat not by giving up the free bases and the walks and the hit batters.
"We are going to have to shore up some help on the mound next year. The younger guys learned a lot of valuable lessons, but the problem is they came at the expense of a loss for the team.”
Bieser is optimistic about the jump the team can make in 2022.
“I think with the returners, there is a lot of optimism, they are looking at it as a time to step up and take a leadership role. A lot of them have learned some things not to do and they want to avoid those things.”
Missouri finished 16-36 overall and 8-22 in SEC play and will not be making the trip to Hoover, Alabama, for the conference tournament next week.