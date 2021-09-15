Missouri’s conference schedule for the 2022 baseball season was released Wednesday.
The Tigers will open up SEC play with a road series against Vanderbilt from March 18-20. Their home conference opener will be a week later against Arkansas.
During the 30-game conference season, the Tigers will host five series total and go on the road for another five. During SEC play, the Tigers will not play against Texas A&M, Auburn and Alabama.
Routinely the best baseball conference in the country, the SEC sent three teams to the World Series and nine total to the tournament. That included the champion and runner up, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, respectively.
That means that coach Steve Bieser will need an improved pitching staff and lineup if he wants to improve from last season when Missouri finished 8-22 in conference play.