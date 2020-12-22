Missouri baseball announced Tuesday that first baseman Brandt Belk was named to the 2021 Collegiate Baseball Preseason Second-Team All-American.
Belk's selection marks the sixth time in the past six seasons that a Tiger has made a preseason All-American list. Before Belk were Ian Bedell, Kameron Misner, TJ Sikkema and Tanner Houck. Houck was selected two seasons in a row. All four former Tigers have since been drafted by MLB organizations.
During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Belk played in 16 games for Missouri. His batting average was .457 and he went 21 for 56 with seven runs scored, three doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and four stolen bases.
His batting average was the best in the Southeastern Conference and 11th in the NCAA. His .544 on-base percentage was 24th in the country and fifth in the SEC.