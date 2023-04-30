Missouri came back from a five-run deficit to within one, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers fell to Florida 8-7 in the series finale on Sunday in Gainesville, Florida.
With two outs and a runner on first in the top of the ninth, Florida pitcher Brandon Neely struck out Ty Wilmsmeyer to conclude the contest.
The Tigers (24-19, 5-16 Southeastern Conference) scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning. Matt Garcia hit a two-run RBI single, and Cam Chick followed with an RBI single to score Wilmsmeyer.
Ross Lovich hit a sacrifice fly to drive Garcia home, cutting Missouri's deficit to 8-7.
Florida (35-10, 14-7) scored three runs in the seventh, which eventually led it to the victory. Cade Kurland hit a solo home run to start things off. Luke Heyman hit a sacrifice fly, and Colby Halter hit an RBI double to extend the Gators' lead to 8-3.
Missouri started to show life in the top of the seventh with an RBI double from Trevor Austin. Chick and Garcia both scored off Austin's hit to cut the Tigers' deficit to 5-3.
The Tigers got off to a tough start as they found themselves trailing 3-0 after the second inning. Wyatt Langford hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first, and Halter and Tyler Shelnut each had an RBI in the second.
Austin and Dylan Leach were the hitting leaders for Missouri as they each had two hits, respectively, for the Tigers.
Logan Lunceford started on the mound for Missouri. The freshman struck out three batters and allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings of work.
Missouri will look to get back on track as it hosts Border War rival Kansas at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Taylor Stadium. The Tigers defeated the Jayhawks 8-3 in their previous matchup this season.