Missouri baseball couldn’t get anything going on offense in a 6-0 loss to No. 4 Vanderbilt.It was the first time the Tigers have been shutout this season.
Missouri (12-4, 0-2 SEC) got off to a good start, putting two runners on base in the first inning, but failed to push them across. It was the only time the Tigers got a runner in scoring position. They had three hits, two coming from freshman Juju Stevens.
On the mound, Austin Troesser got off to a good start, pitching two shutout innings, but he was questionably pulled before the third inning. Troesser had only thrown 43 pitches and didn’t show any signs of injury, but coach Steve Bieser decided to put in Christian Wall to throw the third.
The decision almost immediately backfired.Wall gave up a walk and a single to put runners on with no outs. Bieser then decided to intentionally walk Dominic Keegan hoping for a double play after Wall struck a batter out. With the bases loaded Wall walked in a run and his day was over after just ⅓ innings of work.
Bieser with the bases loaded and only one out on the board turned to freshman Tony Neubeck to get Missouri out of the jam, and he delivered. He struck out one and induced a pop-fly keeping the game within one run.
Despite his third inning heroics, Neubeck was quickly humbled. In the fourth inning, Tate Kolwyck gave Neubeck’s first pitch of the inning a ride over the left-field fence. Neubeck gave up three more runs in the sixth on a single and a two-run homer, pitching 4⅓ innings and giving up four runs on five hits.
The Tigers’ problem was that they issued too many free passes with eight walks. Giving Vanderbilt (16-2, 2-0 SEC) that many scoring opportunities leads to bad results.
In the eighth inning, Austin Cheeley came in to pitch the final 1⅓ innings for the Tigers. He gave up one run, a hit and a walk.
For the Commodores, freshman Carter Holton pitched seven shutout innings, moving to 4-0 on the season. Christian Little pitched the final two innings, not allowing any baserunners.
It was the first time Missouri lost back-to-back games this season and the first time it has lost a series. The Tigers have one more game to try to avoid the sweep.