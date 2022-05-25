Despite low expectations to start, Missouri baseball's season ended in disappointment. The Tigers got off to a 9-1 start and found themselves receiving votes in polls, but when conference play started, Missouri quickly plummeted down the rankings.
The Tigers finished second to last in the SEC and missed qualifying for the conference tournament by two games. It's the second year in a row that Missouri will miss out on the postseason. The biggest problem for the Tigers was consistency. Whenever their offense seemed to click, the pitching staff struggled and vice versa. This problem was made even more apparent on the road.
When it went on the road to face a conference opponent Missouri was outclassed. The Tigers were swept in their first four road SEC series and took until their final series against Georgia to win a game. Missouri had plenty of opportunities to steal wins against good teams on the road, but it couldn't manufacture them . The Tigers were 0-7 in road SEC games decided by three or fewer runs. If Missouri won just two of those games, it would have made the SEC tournament.
Despite the lack of road success, the Tigers stayed in the hunt until the final weekend thanks to their ability to defend home turf. Missouri was 8-7 at home, winning three out of five series.
Even though they failed to make the postseason, the Tigers' season was a moderate success. After a disastrous 2021 that saw them win just 15 games, Missouri improved its win total by 13. It only added two more conference wins, but the Tigers were more competitive against the top teams because of a revamped offense.
Missouri was the worst offense in the SEC last year, with only a .243 batting average and 269 runs scored. Those numbers drastically improved this year. MU jumped to the middle of the pack with a .283 BA and 356 runs scored. The Tigers even saw an increase in pitching production, though not nearly as major of a jump as the offense made. Missouri jumped from 14th in ERA in 2021 (7.24) to 12th (5.58).
There should be another jump in production next year as well. MU coach Steve Bieser and the Tigers relied heavily on freshmen like Tony Neubeck and Carlos Peña this season. As those two, and other talented freshmen, add another year under their belt and develop, Missouri should feel good about its chances to qualify for the SEC tournament in 2023. The key will be seeing how Bieser can round out the pitching staff.
The Tigers struggled with a lack of depth in their bullpen. If they can add one or two more reliable arms this offseason, they can turn their biggest weakness into a strength. It is never easy to find good pitching, but Missouri was able to pull talented pitchers out of the transfer portal last offseason. If it can do it again, it would have to be in spite of losing their pitching coach Mitch Plassmeyer to the Baltimore Orioles organization.
Although the season ended disappointingly for fans wanting to see the Tigers in Hoover, Alabama, there are many things to be excited about for Missouri baseball in the near future.