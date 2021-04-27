You knew Tuesday’s game was not going to go well for Missouri baseball when its opponent nearly batted through the order in the first inning.
Kansas State put up five runs on Missouri starter Trae Robertson in the opening frame and didn’t look back, winning 13-8 in Manhattan, Kansas.
After drawing a groundout to open the game, Robertson allowed six batters aboard without recording a second out, all but one getting on base via a hit. The staff out of the bullpen continued the poor showing.
Missouri (12-26, 5-13 Southeastern Conference) gave up 13 runs on 14 hits, including two home runs. Chris Ceballos and Terrence Spurlin went yard for Kansas State in the first and third innings, respectively. The long ball is right on brand for the Wildcats (24-16); they are tied for fourth in the nation with 59 homers. Already the total is the most the team has had since 1997, when it set the school record of 75.
Along with the home run, Ceballos blasted two doubles, going 3 for 4 with five RBI. Spurlin also went 3 for 4 with a double. He knocked home three runs and was a triple short of the cycle. Zach Kokoska scored three of Kansas State’s 13 runs.
The Wildcats spread out their scoring over five innings, relentlessly beating down Missouri’s pitching staff. The Tigers burned through seven pitchers, with only Jackson Lancaster and Cameron Pferrer able to hold Kansas State scoreless. By the time they handled the seventh and eighth innings, all the damage was done.
Lukas Veinbergs went two innings and allowed two runs, but neither was earned. Konnor Ash also made an appearance out of the pen but didn’t have the kind of success that he sometimes has on the weekends. Ash recorded just one out and gave up two hits, two walks and two earned runs before Lancaster cleaned up the rest of the seventh inning.
Missouri trailed the whole game, but it was not for the batters’ lack of effort. The team scored four runs in the third, three more in the sixth and an eighth run in the ninth, all while trailing. The Tigers don’t always score so many, averaging a little over five runs per game, so it has to be demoralizing to lose after providing that kind of run support.
The Tigers were helped out by six walks from Wildcat pitchers, including four in the third. Missouri hitters notched two hits that inning in addition to the free passes to get on the board. Josh Holt was the lone Tiger to hit safely more than once, going 2 for 3 with two base hits and an RBI. Torin Montgomery and Tre Morris paced the team in RBI with two each.