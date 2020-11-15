Missouri beat Florida in the SEC Soccer Tournament on Sunday.
The Tigers made their debut in the tournament beating the Gators 2-1.
Florida came looking for revenge against Missouri, having played them Nov. 8 and lost 5-2.
Macy Trujillo was the first scorer of the game, shooting on an open goal in the first half of the match.
Florida came back to tie the game with a shot by Cassidy Lindley.
The Tigers finalize sealed the win with a goal from Bella Alessi.
MU will face off against Southern Carolina in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Tigers lost 4-1 to the Gamecocks to start the regular season.