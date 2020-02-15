The Tigers looked like they had nothing left to give.
After scoring 10 runs in Friday’s season opener and adding another two in the first inning of Saturday’s game, it made sense that Missouri took its foot off the gas a little .
The Tigers gave the Gamecocks their first lead of the series when Konnor Ash, in his fifth career start, gave up five consecutive hits that scored Jacksonville State’s Cole Frederick, Alex Webb and Isaac Alexander in the fourth inning.
Spencer Juergens made his Missouri debut relieving Ash in the sixth inning. Juergens gave up a run to Frederick to extend the Gamecocks’ lead to 4-2. After that though, Juergens didn’t allow another run.
“It was an outstanding effort on (Juergens) part. He buckled down and knows how to pitch. He issued a leadoff walk to start his night and that’s uncharacteristic of him,” head coach Steve Bieser said in a news release. “I just think he was too excited and overthrowing the ball a bit. Once he settled in that was the type of guy he is.”
Offensively, though, for a few innings, the Tigers looked like they had nothing left to give again.
Then came the eighth inning, when they were able to tie the game.
“We knew our backs were against the wall. We were able to put together some good at bats. After scoring two in the first inning, I thought we may have got too relaxed,” Bieser said in the release. “We just need to continue to fight and have better at bats in the middle part of the game.”
But Missouri couldn’t regain the lead. Even when Peter Zimmerman was on third base in the 10th inning, the team still couldn’t score.
Trey Dillard came in for Juergens and was able to get the Tigers out of the 11th inning without giving up a run, despite the bases being loaded with two outs.
It took until the 12th inning, but Mark Vierling and Jackson Lancaster scored to secure Missouri’s first series win of the season Saturday night with a 6-4 win over Jacksonville State.
“That was about as hard as you could do it for a comeback win,” Bieser said in the release. “Our guys did an outstanding job of staying the course.”
Dillard had an easy time in the bottom of the inning and was able to secure the victory for the Tigers.
Missouri (2-0) will try to go for the series sweep against Jacksonville State (0-2) at noon Sunday at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, Alabama.