As soon as everyone heard the metallic ping of the bat, they knew.
Missouri’s designated hitter Peter Zimmerman just hit it out of the park for the second game in a row.
Second baseman Mark Vierling and catcher Chad McDaniel were on base when Zimmerman hit a hanging slider right over the left field bullpen, tying the game 3-3 in the bottom of the first inning. Zimmerman’s blast was a momentum-changing play that propelled Missouri to a 6-3 win over Northern Illinois on Tuesday night at Taylor Stadium.
“He went first pitch slider, second pitch slider and that third one just spun right in the middle. It was one of those you dream of hitting,” Zimmerman said.
As Zimmerman was describing his home run after the game, the video highlight came on on the screen behind him.
“There it is,” Zimmerman said, smiling. “It looks nice.”
Freshman Shane Wilhelm started his first game Tuesday night and gave up three runs on three hits. The Tigers needed to swing the momentum their way in the bottom of the first after Wilhelm gave up three runs in the top half.
It was Missouri’s game after the first. It had the momentum on its side and didn’t allow another run the rest of the game to win its sixth straight.
After a rough first inning for Wilhelm, he gave up just one more hit and didn’t give up any more runs.
“For a freshman to get his first start at home, it’d almost be better if he was on the road so we could potentially score early to let him settle in,” coach Steve Bieser said. “He was missing the zone a little bit early on and that’s not typical for him, so I know it was an out of body experience for him early, but he really settled in in those last three innings.”
Senior Art Joven relieved Wilhelm in the fifth inning. Joven was a draft pick of the Boston Red Sox in 2018 but hasn’t been very successful on the mound for the Tigers this season. In four previous appearances, he had given up 16 hits and 15 runs. He didn’t see more than three innings at a time all season until Tuesday. But the game was his best performance of the season, pitching four innings, giving up no hits or runs, registering five strikeouts and getting the win for Missouri.
“Really good to see Art come in and throw the ball like that. That’s what we expect out of Art,” Bieser said. “He’s an experienced guy, an older guy that we expect to be more consistent than what he’s been this year. But, he’s settling in and if we can get him lined out, it’s going to definitely help our pitching staff.”
Meanwhile, the Tigers offense came alive again in the fifth inning. Runs from shortstop Austin James and right fielder Blake Jackson increased Missouri’s lead to 5-3. Another run from James in the seventh gave the Tigers more insurance.
James was 2-for-3 with two runs, while McDaniel was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Vierling was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Zimmerman was 1-for-4 with 3 RBI.
“Our whole lineup worked well today. It wasn’t just one guy,” Zimmerman said.“(Austin James) had a couple more hits.”
Missouri (10-5) and Northern Illinois (7-9) play the final game in the series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.at Taylor Stadium in Columbia.