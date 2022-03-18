It was one of those nights for Missouri baseball, as the Tigers were outclassed from the first inning in their 15-2 loss to No. 4 Vanderbilt.
Chris McElvain retired the first 11 Missouri batters he faced, striking out four in a row to start the game. McElvain finished the night pitching six innings, striking out eight batters and giving up two runs.
With McElvain's strong pitching, the Tigers (12-3) were limited on offense. In his six innings, Missouri only managed to record two hits; both happened to be solo home runs. The Tigers only managed to record one other hit.
While Missouri was struggling, the Commodores (15-2) got right to work. The first pitch that Tigers starter Spencer Miles threw was blasted over the fence for a home run, and it didn't stop there. Three walks, a double and sac fly later, Missouri found itself down 4-0 in the first inning.
Miles recovered for a bit, throwing a scoreless frame in the second inning, but Vanderbilt gave the Tigers no room to breath. The Commodores got right back to scoring in the third, adding three more runs to make it 7-0.
Missouri finally got on the board in the fourth when Luke Mann hit the first of the Tigers' two home runs, but Vanderbilt didn't let it go unanswered. The Commodores piled on two more in both the fourth and fifth innings before Josh Day hit the second homer in the sixth.
Vanderbilt faced little resistance all game. The Commodores recorded more sacrifice flies than Missouri did hits. It was a dominant performance for the No. 4 team in the nation, as the Commodores scored multiple runs in five innings and off every pitcher the Tigers put on the mound.
Missouri had looked improved since last year, but the competitive gap between teams like St. Louis and the SEC proved too much for it to overcome Friday. Even once McElvain was pulled out of the game, the Tigers could not get anything going. Vanderbilt's reliever Bryce Cunningham struck out four batters in two innings, and Brett Hansen closed the game out uneventfully in the ninth.
Missouri's bullpen, on the other hand, did not find any success. After Miles was pulled in before the fourth, Trae Robertson got a crack at the Commodores and it didn't end well. He pitched three innings and gave up four runs. Next up was Drew Garrett: in his two innings of actions he gave up four runs.
It was about as bad of an SEC opener as the Tigers could ask for. The only good news is that there is nowhere to go but up.