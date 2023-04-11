Missouri blew past nonconference opponent Missouri State in their first matchup of the season with a 10-1 victory. The Tigers scored three runs in the sixth inning and never looked back.
The Tigers (21-11) began to pull away in the sixth. Dalton Bargo started the run for Missouri with a solo home run to right field with two outs. Hank Zeisler hit an RBI triple to drive Trevor Austin home, making it 3-0.
Dylan Leach was ruled out attempting to steal second base; however, Zeisler was able to run home and tally in another run for the Tigers to extend Missouri’s lead to 4-0, concluding the top of the sixth.
Missouri further built on its lead in the eighth inning. Luke Mann hit a home run to lead off the inning, and Leach hit an RBI single to score Austin, which made the score 6-1.
The momentum continued to move in the Tigers’ favor in the top of the ninth. Carlos Pena scored off a throwing error by Missouri State’s pitcher. Ty Wilmsmeyer followed by scoring on a passed ball. Bargo immediately hit an RBI single to score Chick, pushing the score 9-1.
Bargo and Zeisler were the hitting leaders for the Tigers, as they each had two hits and two RBI for Missouri.
Pena and Matt Garcia also provided strength to the Tigers’ offense on Tuesday. Pena hit an RBI single in the second inning, and Garcia recorded two hits and a run off Pena’s single in the top of the second.
Freshman pitcher Brock Lucas started on the mound for the Tigers. The right-hander struck out two batters and allowed just one hit in three innings of work.
MU reliever Daniel Wissler entered the game for the Tigers in the sixth inning. The freshman recorded two strikeouts and allowed a home run by Anthony Socci in the seventh.
Missouri will continue conference play at 7 p.m. Thursday in College Station, Texas, where the Tigers will face off against Texas A&M.