Dalton Bargo

Dalton Bargo

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri blew past nonconference opponent Missouri State in their first matchup of the season with a 10-1 victory. The Tigers scored three runs in the sixth inning and never looked back.

The Tigers (21-11) began to pull away in the sixth. Dalton Bargo started the run for Missouri with a solo home run to right field with two outs. Hank Zeisler hit an RBI triple to drive Trevor Austin home, making it 3-0.

