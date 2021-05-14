The lead in Missouri baseball’s game against Mississippi State on Friday in Starkville, Mississippi, went back and forth between the Tigers and the Bulldogs more than a pendulum in a clock.
First the Tigers took the lead in the second, then the Bulldogs in the third and then back to MU in the sixth. Mississippi State tied it, but a ninth-inning rally got Missouri the win.
The Tigers upset No. 3 Mississippi State 7-6, ending MU's 10-game losing streak and picking up its most impressive win of the year.
It was the second night in a row that Missouri played well against the Bulldogs, but things ended differently Friday night.
Missouri got production from up and down its lineup. Torin Montgomery and Joshua Day led the way, hitting 4 for 5 and 2 for 3, respectively. Mark Vierling and Josh Holt also had two hits in four at-bats. Vierling hit two runs home to pace the squad.
In the sixth inning, left hander Luke Mann started things off with a bunt single, punishing Mississippi State’s infield for shifting. Ty Wilmsmeyer backed the third baseman up, taking a pitch to earn a free base, moving Mann over and bringing the leading run to the plate. Holt struck out swinging.
Vierling was walked in the next at-bat, and the Tigers had the bases loaded with just one out. By the end of the inning, MU earned a 6-5 lead and had some swagger heading into the last three innings.
Mississippi State tied the game up in the bottom half of the inning, but the Bulldogs quieted down the stretch, especially when pitcher Spencer Miles came in to get the last five outs.
Reliever Konnor Ash was not happy with Bieser’s decision to go to Miles in the bottom of the eighth, shaking his head and walking off the mound after his manager took the ball from his hand. But the decision clearly paid off, because Miles retired all five hitters in order. It was his second successful night in a row out of the bullpen after beginning the season as a starter.
Day came up the hero, singling in the bottom of the ninth to score Andrew Keefer and win the game. The victory inches Missouri that much closer to a spot in the SEC Tournament.
Seth Halvorsen provided the start, going five innings and giving up six runs on seven hits, only three runs of which were earned.
The Tiger offense deserves most of the credit. Missouri outhit Mississippi State 13-9 to lug itself to victory. Nearly every Tiger hit safely, aside for Tre Morris and Brandt Belk, showing that Missouri should not yet be counted out of the postseason conversation.
That may change Saturday in the finale of the series, but at least for a night, the Tigers are riding high.