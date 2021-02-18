Missouri broke school records again at the Southeastern Conference Swim and Dive Championships on Thursday.
In Athens, Georgia, the Missouri women’s swim team finished second to Alabama in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Sarah Thompson, Megan Keil, Amy Feddersen and Alex Moderski set a school record with a time of 1:27.36.
In Columbia, Missouri sophomore Carlo Lopez placed third overall in the men’s 1-meter diving competition with a career-best score of 363.5.
“Carlo dove great in the final. That’s how he trains all the time, super diligent, and it paid off. It was great to see for him,” Missouri diving coach Kyle Bogner said in a release.
Through two days and seven events, Missouri women’s swimming ranks eighth with 236 total points. Women’s diving is eighth with 253 points.