The fans in attendance for Missouri and Tennessee’s final game of the regular season Sunday were treated to a symphony of power hitting in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The bats for both teams rang out loudly, putting on a seven-homer concert. Four hits by the Tigers outdid the three of the Volunteers and Missouri came away with a 5-3 win.
The first note of the performance came early. Jordan Weber started in the circle for the Tigers but didn’t last long. Amanda Ayala connected for a one-out blast to center, making it 1-0. Weber finished the inning but did not return.
Megan Schumacher conducted the remainder of the game, while Ashley Rogers pitched all seven innings for the Vols. Unlike Friday, when Rogers completed a one-hit shutout in a victory for Tennessee, she was a bit out of tune.
Cayla Kessinger evened the game in the second, equaling Friday’s hit total with a solo homer. Kessinger was the only player with multiple hits for either team, going 2 for 2. The Tigers tripled Friday’s hit total before Tennessee was able to strike a chord off Schumacher. Ally Shipman homered next, a solo shot to put the score at 2-1 in the fourth.
The crescendo was still to come for Missouri, though.
The Vols lead was short-lived, with Emma Raabe hitting Rogers’ first pitch of the fifth over the fence in left. After two quick outs, the volume level had decreased again. Then Brooke Wilmes began to turn it back up. She hit a single, and followed it up by stealing second and setting up the two loudest hits of the day.
Jenna Laird hit a two-run blast to left center for a 4-2 lead, followed up with Hatti Moore hitting one to nearly the same spot to cap off the scoring for the Tigers.
Laird’s homer turned out to be the game winner after the Vols got one back in the bottom of the fifth through yet another home run, this one from Ivy Davis.
Schumacher battled through some trouble in the seventh but got the final out necessary to clinch the series win. The win moved Missouri to 15-9 in conference play, tying the team's previous high for conference wins since joining the SEC in 2012.
That sets the Tigers up as the fourth seed in the SEC tournament. They earn themselves an extra day of rest via a first-round bye and will be waiting the winner of LSU and their opponent from the 12/13 matchup between Auburn and South Carolina on Tuesday.