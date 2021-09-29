After racing in Nashville, Tennessee, two weeks ago, the Missouri cross country teams will be back on home turf Friday to race in the Gans Creek Classic .
This will be the Tigers’ second race on the course this season. Unlike the first meet, Texas A&M will be the only other SEC team racing. The field will be much bigger and will see more teams outside of the SEC, including Kansas, Wichita State and Iowa. It will be Missouri’s first race against those schools this year.
Coach Marc Burns said that the teams the Tigers are facing this week are solid competition and that there’s no clear-cut favorite heading into the race.
“There’s five or six teams that have a chance to win this thing this weekend, and we’re one of them on both sides,” he said. “We’re gonna go out there with the goal in mind of winning the team titles on both sides.”
Burns said that both the men’s and women’s teams will be at full strength for the first time this season. He hopes the gap between his first five runners on both sides will be small enough to earn the win.
“I think that’s going to be our strength this year, (is) stuffing five in the box before other people’s five,” he said. “I think that’s gonna be a big strength of ours and we’ll look forward to that.”
The teams are heading into the race coming off of their last big training block of the season, where some athletes were hitting up to 100 miles a week. The teams have been fortunate, Burns said, to have big groups perform at such a high level in training. f
“I’m excited about where we’re at,” he said. “I like our chances moving forward, and there’s really not just one person that’s impressed me. It’s been a really great team effort over the last few weeks.”