On Friday, coach Marc Burns said he expected both teams to finish in the top-five in Missouri cross country’s first away meet of the season.
He got his wish when the women’s team finished fourth and the men’s team finished fifth at the Commodore Classic on Saturday in Nashville.
The men’s team finished behind Middle Tennessee State, Indiana, Louisville and Ole Miss and were paced by an 11th place finish from redshirt senior Thomas George and a 14th place finish by senior Kieran Wood. George finished the 8K with a time of 24:44.8, while Wood was right behind him with a time of 24:52.7.
Things looked bleak at the halfway mark with the men’s team in seventh place, but a strong finishing kick from sophomore Martin Prodanov and redshirt freshman Victor Mugeche moved the team up two spots in the race’s final 4K with finishes of 36th and 39th place, respectively. Sophomore Oaklee Hauschild rounded out the scoring with a 55th place finish.
On the women’s side, Missouri finished fourth behind Ole Miss, Ohio State and Indiana. Sarah Chapman paced the women with an 11th place finish and a time of 21:34.3 in the 6K.
“Our women showed how deep we are today,” Burns said in a press release. “Sarah did a great job up front for us and then it got interesting.”
Redshirt senior Jordyn Kleve and freshman Jenna Schwartz were the second and third finishers after Chapman, finishing in 21st and 23rd place. It was a breakout performance for Schwartz who was the women’s sixth finisher in the team’s opening meet on Aug. 30.
Behind Schwartz, redshirt seniors Sophia Racette and Hannah Thomas rounded out the team with finishes of 42nd and 48th place.
Missouri beat three of its four SEC opponents on Saturday, falling to Ole Miss on both sides but defeating Auburn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
Next, Missouri comes back home to the Mizzou Cross Country Challenge on Sept. 27. and unveils the brand new Gans Creek Cross Country Course.