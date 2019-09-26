With injuries mounting for the Missouri women’s cross country team, it will need its depth to show through in the team’s third meet of the season.
Missouri will open the new Gans Creek Cross Country Course on Friday with the collegiate portion of the Gans Creek Classic. The women’s 6K is at 5 p.m. and the men’s 8K is at 5:30 p.m.
The Tigers will be without their two All-Region runners from last year with senior Kieran Wood out with a glute injury and sophomore Reilly Revord redshirting the season after a stress reaction in her hip. Sophomore Tori Findley will also be out with a knee injury.
Despite the injuries for the women’s team, Burns has high expectations for this weekend in a field of 11 women’s teams.
“We should be contending for the title this weekend on the women’s side,” Burns said.
Part of the responsibility left by injured runners falls on freshman Jenna Schwartz. Schwartz earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors after her 23rd place finish at the Commodore Classic on Sept. 14.
“That was a big breakthrough for her,” Burns said. “I’m excited to see what she can do this week. I think she’s ready to have another good race.”
The women’s team also returns multiple runners from a sinus bug that went around before the team’s race at Vanderbilt two weeks ago. One of the runners who was sick was sophomore Mikayla Reed, who finished second on the team at the Mizzou XC Opener on Aug. 30.
“I think (Reed) is going to be fine,” Burns said. “Ginger (Murnieks) is feeling better and Melissa (Menghini) is feeling better so we should be in good shape.”
Missouri will have 31 runners in the women’s race while Burns looks for runners to fill out the back end of the roster for a championship season.
“I think we’ve got nine or 10 women that can factor in,” Burns said. “We just need to get five to step up on the right time.”
On the men’s side, Burns said senior Thomas George can battle for an individual title while he expects the men’s side to finish in the top three of a field of 10 teams. The finish will depend on the back end of Missouri’s lineup of Martin Prodanov, Victor Mugeche and Oaklee Hauschild.
“I’m excited about the next group. Martin (Prodanov), Victor (Mugeche) and Oaklee (Hauschild) I think are doing a great job,” Burns said. “ I think they’ll continue to get better.”
Missouri will need a runner who hasn’t been in the top-five this season to step up in the absence of Wood. That task will likely fall to sophomore Marquette Wilhite, redshirt junior Dylan Quisenberry or redshirt senior Michael Widmann.