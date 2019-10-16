Jenna Schwartz had known for years where she wanted to go to college.
“I remember ... driving past the campus my ... sophomore year of high school and I told my parents, ‘I’m going to go to Mizzou,’” Schwartz said. “And then I just actually ended up going here. It just seemed like a perfect place.”
Ever since Schwartz got to campus, she’s been a pleasant surprise for the Missouri cross country team, finishing third on the women’s team in the last two races and earning Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week honors two times in a row.
Schwartz leads a freshman trio, along with Ginger Murnieks and Isabelle Christiansen, that has kept the season afloat after the team’s top three runners from last season were injured at the beginning of the year.
Schwartz and Christiansen finished in the team’s top-five to lead it to a fourth place finish at the Commodore Classic in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 14. Two weeks later, Schwartz, Murnieks and Christiansen finished sixth, 12th and 13th, respectively, to lead Missouri to a blowout win when it hosted the Gans Creek Classic.
Missouri finishes the regular season Friday at the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin.
“I mean who would have thought we would have, you know, been running as well as we are without our top three from last year?” coach Marc Burns said. “It’s pretty crazy. It’s been a savior for the team so far, and and I think we’re only going to get better when we get Mikayla (Reed) in there.”
Reilly Revord is redshirting her sophomore season after suffering a stress fracture in her hip, and Tori Findley has missed most of the year with a knee injury. Sophomore Mikayla Reed has been suffering from illness for most of the year as well. All three sophomores made the SEC All-Freshman team last season.
Burns said Reed should be fully healthy and will join the top-seven on the women’s team in the “A” race. Missouri also returns Findley, but she will run in the “B” race to get her prepared for the postseason.
“We’ll give (Findley) a chance to get her feet under her,” Burns said. “I don’t want to throw her into the fire the first race. The mission is to get her ready for (the SEC championships).”
The Nuttycombe Invitational features a 36-runner field that makes it one of the toughest meets in the country. It has three of the top five teams in the country on the women’s side (No. 1 Arkansas and Stanford and New Mexico who are tied at No. 4) and five of the top eight teams on the men’s side (No. 1 Northern Arizona, No. 5 Stanford, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 7 Oregon and No. 8 Portland).
“The mission on the men’s side is to go in there and try to be somewhere in the top two thirds of the field,” Burns said. “That sounds a little bit depressing to say that, but that’s how good the field is.”
The steep competition gives Missouri an opportunity to accrue at-large points to qualify for the national championships in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Nov. 23.
18 teams qualify for the national championships Nov. 15 by finishing in the top-two of their respective regions, but the other 13 teams are selected through at-large points.
At-large points are awarded for placing ahead of teams that have already qualified for the field, and the programs with the most at-large points are the ones that get chosen. By facing the country’s top teams, Missouri has a chance to knock off some programs that are expected to be automatic qualifiers.
“Even if we’re in the top 15-20 on the women’s side I think that would be amazing,” Burns said. “Because then we’re beating some ranked teams and I think we’re that good.”
Missouri will try to get as many points as possible when the women’s top seven compete in the “A” race at 12:20 p.m. Friday. The rest of the women’s team will race in the “B” race at 11 a.m, and the men’s team will run in the men’s “A” race at 1 p.m.