The Gans Creek cross country course is about to make its TV debut.
The Missouri cross country team will host the SEC Championships on Friday at Gans Creek.
It will be the program’s first time hosting the SEC and the first time hosting a conference meet since 2009.
The increased exposure the meet is getting presents an opportunity to help Missouri’s team and course gain popularity in future years, Tigers coach Marc Burns said.
“Getting the word out to the rest of the world about what this course has to offer, what the city of Columbia has to offer. Not only does it help us from a recruiting standpoint, but it will help us from the standpoint of hosting meets in the next couple of years,” he said.
The Tigers finished the regular season at the Nuttycombe Invitational, where both the men’s and women’s teams finished outside the top 30.
Senior Sarah Chapman was the top runner on the women’s side, finishing in 102nd.
However, the senior said that she knows that she and the team are better than how they performed in Wisconsin.
Chapman, who finished third in the SEC race last season, said that getting an opportunity to run in the SEC Championship race at home is part of the reason she returned to the team.
“I love racing at Gans Creek and getting that home support,” she said. “The atmosphere is crazy, and I’ve got so many good memories of racing on Gans Creek. It’s gonna be one of my last cross country races for Mizzou. To be out there, it’s exciting.”
The women have shown throughout the season that they’re able to run as a team.
With Chapman leading the way, Burns hopes the team can minimize the gap between her and runners two through five.
”If you can see your teammate or if you’re running with them, it’s much easier to get through some tough racing,” sophomore Jenna Schwartz said.
On the men’s side, junior Marquette Wilhite will look to have a bounce-back performance.
After three straight top-10 performances to start the season, the Warrensburg native finished the last meet with the ninth-fastest time on the team, a season low.
He said he’s using his latest performance as a learning experience.
“I like to kind of just have almost like a short-term memory, almost pretend like it didn’t happen,” he said. “But also use it as a learning experience to realize like, all right, feeling that way isn’t very fun. So let’s fall on the other side of that and be very happy after the conference meet.”
Unlike the women, the men have established a top four, while the fifth man has been rotating throughout the season.
Burns said that it’ll be important to make sure that the top four stay together in the race in order to have a solid team outcome.
“We’ll try to stay together as a team and help each other,” junior Martin Prodanov said. “We’re kind of like going to war.”