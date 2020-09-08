Missouri cross country releases 2020 schedule
Missouri’s men’s and women’s cross country teams will host two meets this fall, according to a press release Tuesday. They are the first Missouri Olympic sports to release new schedules.
The Tigers will compete in a total of three regularseason meets, traveling first to Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 19 for the Commodore Classic. Last season, the women’s and men’s teams placed fourth and fifth, respectively, at the event.
Both of Missouri’s home meets will take place in October at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course. Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt will travel to Columbia for the Gans Creek Classic on Oct. 3.
The Missouri XC Invitational will take place Oct. 16 to conclude the regular season
“We are thankful to be back training and competing in 2020,” coach Mark Burns said in the release. “It is certainly a different world we are navigating as a team, but we are proud of how our student-athletes are handling it. Thanks to Commissioner Sankey, Jim Sterk and their administrative teams for having the resolve to push ahead and provide these great opportunities for our student athletes.”
The Southeastern Conference Championships will take place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Oct. 30. Missouri women’s cross country placed third last season — its fourth consecutive top-five finish — as the men’s team finished seventh.
No information on spectators at the meets has been released.
— Emily Leiker